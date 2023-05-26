Students learn more about the flag and its importance

Loves Park, Il. — Students and staff from St. Bridget Catholic School got the chance to learn more about the American flag during a school event Thursday afternoon.
The organization Operation Fallen flags visited the school with its bucket truck named "Miss Glory" to speak with students about the history behind the flag, the national anthem and even who designed the flag. The presentation continued to talk about the history behind the ceremonial folding of the flag, how to display the flag and even how to properly retire a flag.
For the past five years Operation Fallen Flags has been going out to discuss the importance of the flag with their truck, "it's always beautiful to see our younger generation of Americans embrace what we talked about as veterans. We hope that they love the country more because of the sacrifice of so many previous generations is why we all have these freedoms and we're trying to instill that into the children." Founder of Operation Fallen Flags Nick Parnello states
Sixth grade students Theodore Mlsna and Francesca McGraw shared with us what they thought of the event.
"I learned about the folding of the flag and what it means. I never really knew there was a meaning to how it was folded I thought it was just how it was done. I learned about the history of the flag as well" Theodore Mlsna stated
Francesca McGraw continues saying "I thought we folded the flag just to make it look nice, I never realized there was meaning to it."
Both continued to say that this type of event is very solemn and honorable, and by seeing this type of event really shows what our freedom means to us.