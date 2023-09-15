Students at Rockford University give back to the community

ROCKFORD, Il. — Students, staff, faculty and even alumni of Rockford University took a break from the classroom and gave back to the Rockford community earlier this week.
Every year around the birthday of the University's most famous alumna, Jane Addams, the campus gets together and celebrates her legacy and her values as a institution.
“Jane Addams Day of Service recognizes the birthday and the enduring legacy of Addams and her commitment to working for the common good,” said Mary Weaks-Baxter, Director of the Jane Addams Center for Civic Engagement at the University.
This year 35 sites across Rockford and on the University's campus had volunteers for the Day of Service. Some of those local organizations included Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter, Kids Around the World, Miss Carly’s, the Discovery Center, and more.
Weaks-Baxter continues to say, "our hope is that this Day of Service can be an opportunity for us to consider ways we can reach out to communities in need and recognize how community engagement and activism can unite us in the common goal of working for the betterment of our society and world.”
This year the University cancelled all classes for the day and most if not all offices were closed. Weaks-Baxter told us that because of this class cancelation they hoped to see well over 500 volunteers to join across the community.
One student, Elijah Lowry a senior studying theatre management and education at Rockford University, was excited to see that classes were cancelled for the day.
"Over the past few years that we've done this, that I've been a part of it, I've either had to skip classes, and I know a lot of people aren't willing to do that. So it's really great to see that the university is like fully on board with this Day of Service and the life and legacy of John Adams." states Lowry
Lowry continues to say just how important volunteering and giving time to local organizations is. "volunteering does make a difference, whether it's time, money, or actual work that you're doing for the community."
"I think that a lot of people are under the impression that like my small impact won't make a difference. But small impacts do make a difference and they build and they build and they ripple out."