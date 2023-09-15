Students at Rockford University give back to the community

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Winnebago County in north central Illinois...

* Until midnight CDT tonight.

* At 846 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across the warned area.
Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain has fallen just west of Shirland
across the Sugar River basin. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of creeks, streams, drainage
ditches, streets, underpasses, low-lying areas, and
other poor drainage areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Shirland and Harrison.

Flash flooding is likely near the Sugar Shores Camping Resort.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. If outdoor, move to higher ground.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following county, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain. Up to 2 inches of
rain have fallen between Shirland and Durand.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward,
Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Students at Rockford University give back to the community

  • 0
ROCKFORD U

ROCKFORD, Il. — Students, staff, faculty and even alumni of Rockford University took a break from the classroom and gave back to the Rockford community earlier this week. 

Every year around the birthday of the University's most famous alumna, Jane Addams, the campus gets together and celebrates her legacy and her values as a institution.   

“Jane Addams Day of Service recognizes the birthday and the enduring legacy of Addams and her commitment to working for the common good,” said Mary Weaks-Baxter, Director of the Jane Addams Center for Civic Engagement at the University. 

This year 35 sites across Rockford and on the University's campus had volunteers for the Day of Service. Some of those local organizations included Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter, Kids Around the World, Miss Carly’s, the Discovery Center, and more.

Weaks-Baxter continues to say, "our hope is that this Day of Service can be an opportunity for us to consider ways we can reach out to communities in need and recognize how community engagement and activism can unite us in the common goal of working for the betterment of our society and world.” 

This year the University cancelled all classes for the day and most if not all offices were closed. Weaks-Baxter told us that because of this class cancelation they hoped to see well over 500 volunteers to join across the community. 

One student, Elijah Lowry a senior studying theatre management and education at Rockford University, was excited to see that classes were cancelled for the day. 

"Over the past few years that we've done this, that I've been a part of it, I've either had to skip classes, and I know a lot of people aren't willing to do that. So it's really great to see that the university is like fully on board with this Day of Service and the life and legacy of John Adams." states Lowry

Lowry continues to say just how important volunteering and giving time to local organizations is. "volunteering does make a difference, whether it's time, money, or actual work that you're doing for the community."

"I think that a lot of people are under the impression that like my small impact won't make a difference. But small impacts do make a difference and they build and they build and they ripple out."

