Students at Rockford University give back to the community

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... North Central Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until midnight CDT tonight. * At 846 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain has fallen just west of Shirland across the Sugar River basin. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of creeks, streams, drainage ditches, streets, underpasses, low-lying areas, and other poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Shirland and Harrison. Flash flooding is likely near the Sugar Shores Camping Resort. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. If outdoor, move to higher ground. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED