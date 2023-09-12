 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stillman Valley students given a chance to look at the aviation industry

  • Updated
  • 0
PXL_20230912_154215347.jpg

STILLMAN VALLEY, Il.  Staff and students from Stillman Valley schools got a chance to get out of the classroom today and see a U.S. Air Force Helicopter land on their home field.

Stillman Valley H.S. Alum Mitchell Hendrickson Visits Meridian School District

This morning class of 2010 alumni Capitan Mitchell Hendrickson from the United States Air Force 37th Helicopter Squadron landed on the Stillman Valley High School football practice field.

Stillman Valley H.S. Alum Mitchell Hendrickson Visits Meridian School District 2

Capitan Hendrickson said that being able to come back to his hometown this way felt amazing. "Oh, it's wonderful. Getting back to back to your roots and just, you know, trying to do something for people back home here. Feels great." he states.

Get the latest breaking news, headlines, weather, and special offers delivered right to your mailbox!
Download our News and Weather apps on iOS, Android, Alexa, and TV

Todays landing was all part of an initiative with the Air Force, "we're just trying to get younger folks interested in the aviation career field so they can start working towards a career at a young age." 

Submit your images to our 13 Weather Photo Community

"Anything's possible, when I went to this school, I didn't get the best grades but went off to college and joined the military. You can go on and once you find what you want to do, and really go after it, you can you can accomplish anything." Capitan Hendrickson states. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you