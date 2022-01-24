Stillman Valley HS nurse nominated for 'National LifeChanger of the Year' award

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — A nurse at Stillman Valley High School has been nominated for a national award!
Kayla McKinney, the school's health services director and a nurse, was nominated for the 2021-2022 National LifeChanger of the Year award.
Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
McKinney was nominated by her colleague Joe Mullikin for being incredibly proficient at the technical and leadership aspects of her job while also being incredibly kind.
"I have watched her build relationships and create a safe space for students to come to with concerns. Throughout the pandemic, it has been incredible to watch Kayla work as an exceptional nurse, support the nurses and nurse aides throughout the district, and help the district navigate the craziness that has been COVID-19," said Mullikin.
Mullikin says communicating with the community about masking, testing and quarantining can be a challenge, but her kindness and belief in the process has helped her put the district in a position to be as successful as possible and to maintain positive relationships with those in the community.
McKinney is one of hundreds of people across the country nominated for the award. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2021-2022 school year.
(1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(1) Capstone Award Winner - This award is given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.
(1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2021-22, the Spotlight Award will be given to a school nurse. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals, and will be announced in early 2022. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees.