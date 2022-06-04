Stephenson County nonprofit to repair first home this month

FREEPORT (WREX) — A local nonprofit organization is holding their first home repair event this month, hoping to start a process of revitalizing neighborhoods throughout Stephenson County.
Rebuilding Together Stephenson County will be holding their first Launch Day event on Saturday, June 18, repairing a home in Freeport.
Rebuilding Together Stephenson County is a part of a national nonprofit organization that helps repair homes with the goal of improving the health and safety of people and revitalizing communities across the country.
Becky Hebert, President of Rebuilding Together Stephenson County, says she hopes this Launch Day will be just the beginning of making the Freeport area better for everyone.
"It's going to hopefully make Freeport look better, for one thing," Hebert says. "We're going to get rid of an awful lot of the blight as we go forward because we're going to be doing a lot of exterior work on the homes."
Rebuilding Together is looking for volunteers to help them work on homes in Stephenson County throughout the summer.
More information on how you can apply for home repair, donate to their cause, or volunteer to help repair the homes is available on their website or by calling (815) 235-2824.