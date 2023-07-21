Stateline Moviegoers react to the new Barbie movie

Freeport, Il. — One of the summers most anticipated movie - Barbie - was released today. The movie brings to life the beloved doll most people grew up with, in a delightful and empowering way with some unexpected but strong viewpoints.

The synopsis of the film is that Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and perfect world of Barbie Land. However, perfection is in the rear view mirror when the team get a chance to go to the real world. They soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

We stopped by the Lindo Cinema right in downtown Freeport to see what movie goers thought of the Barbie move.

"The movie had a little bit of female empowerment in it and it made me feel empowered afterwards. Strong and reassuring for sure." movie goer Emerson Brule states

"My sister and I had a lot of Barbie stuff growing up, it was my childhood. When the trailer came out I was so excited and I was waiting for months for it to come out. Its worth the wait!" Brule continues to say.