Star Spangled Spectacular returns just in time for Independence Day

Rockford, Il. — Fourth of July is right around the corner and what better way can you think of celebrating it by seeing the annual Start Spangled Spectacular put on by the Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO).
According to the conductor Linc Smelser, this concert is is an opportunity to to celebrate America, "the July 4 Holiday by bringing in pieces that help celebrate America anywhere from the heritage of America, to the composer's to some of the culture of America. All of that is celebrated in this concert."
Smelser is a familiar face within the RSO community, former cello player for the RSO and now the Rockford Symphony Youth Orchestra. He spent about 7 years with the RSO until he left to pursue opportunities in Chicago. About 10 years ago Smelser became the conductor of the Rockford Youth Symphony
"As an instrument player you are a part of the community that is creating the overall effect, an active member of the team working towards that goal. As a conductor you are the manager of that team trying to get 40 to 60 musicians to play together and create something magical." Smelser continues to say
"From the cello point of view, sound is coming from behind you and from the side. Meanwhile the conductors point of view everything is coming at you sound wise, so its quite thrilling."
Attendees can expect to hear a variety of different music from the RSO this year as the concert is a tribute to American music. Patriotic favorites and other favorites by John Williams, Aaron Copland, and Leroy Anderson among others will be heard throughout the night. The evening will also include a special tribute to our community’s Veterans.
The event will be at the Starlight Theatre on Rock Valley College campus on Sunday July 2nd from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tickets range between $10 to $45. Food trucks will also be available between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The RSO wants attendees to "Wear red, white, and blue and be ready to clap and sing along!"