Stadelman looks forward to bringing back annual HoopStars tournament for eighth year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local kids have the chance to get some hoops in on Labor Day as an annual sports tournament returns from a pandemic hiatus.
The eighth annual HoopStars basketball tournament is returning to the Forest City after being sidelined for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kids from 3rd through 8th grade can form teams in the annual three-on-three tournament, keeping the kids active during the Labor Day holiday.
State Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) launched the free youth event when he first took office in 2013. Since then, it has drawn as many as 400 players from across the Rockford area.
Sen. Stadelman says he looks forward to seeing the return of something that the entire community can enjoy.
"You see kids from all over the community, all sides of town, and they are there for one reason...that's to play basketball and have a lot of fun," Stadelman says. "It gives them something to do on Labor Day, but nothing is better than sports as far as you finding a community and just giving them a positive activity to do."
The 8th annual HoopStars Tournament kicks off on Monday, Sept. 5 at the UW Health Sports Factory in downtown Rockford. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
Teams can still register through game day. If you want to participate in the event, register here.