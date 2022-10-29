Spooky Stroll returns to downtown Rockford to support small businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Downtown Rockford was the "spooky central" Saturday afternoon with the return of an event supporting local business owners.
The Spooky Stroll returned to downtown Rockford for the second year on Saturday.
The event brought together families and friends to shop at and support local small businesses and other vendors.
Families also got a bite to eat from several food trucks, while kids got a head-start on trick-or-treating with businesses handing out treats to the little ones.
Angelina Jimenez, owner of Indigo and an organizer of this year's Spooky Stroll, says bringing the community together is what it's all about.
"It's a big thing for me because you can't have small businesses without the community and support in general," Jimenez says. "I think it gives an opportunity for local businesses but being a local business owner and supporting other business owners...really helps to create a community."
Organizers say they the planning for next year's Spooky Stroll through downtown Rockford is now underway.