Special Olympians compete in-person for first time in nearly three years

  • Updated
Special Olympics Spring Games.png

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Athletes from across northern Illinois returned to competition Saturday for the first time since 2019.

More than 650 athletes and coaches returned to the fields at Harlem High School Saturday for the Regional Special Olympics Spring Games.

The athletes were vying for the top prize in various track and field events, gymnastics, and soccer competitions, all while having fun and celebrating with each other.

Trent Geiger, Sports Director for Special Olympics Illinois Region A, says he's happy to see all of the fun the athletes are having after COVID-19 canceled many of their events.

"We haven't been able to do this since 2019," Geiger says. "It's been almost three years since we've been able to come out here, get together, and just have a good time competing."

More than 200 volunteers cheered all of the athletes on and made sure everything went along smoothly.

After today's competitions, top finishers advanced to the statewide competition at Illinois State University in Bloomington in June 17-19.

Some team leaders from northern Illinois are also going down to the USA games in Orlando from June 5-12.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

