Ski Broncs host and compete in 2022 Division One National Championship

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Hundreds were out in the Stateline watching the best of the best water skiing teams from across the country competing against each other for the coveted top prize.
Water skiing teams from across the country were competing in the 47th Indmar Division One National Water Ski Show Team Championships this weekend at Shorewood Park.
The host Ski Broncs were among those teams, even though they are newcomers to the Division One rankings. Directors Tiffany Rediske and Wendy Seerup say that this team is ready to put in the work.
"We were really nervous because we scored last in the Regional and miraculously made it here to D1. We went from our worst show to our best, it was almost a redemption story for us," Rediske says. “The crowd got to see who we are and what we can do and we proved that we are a D1 team."
The Rockford Park District has played a key role in ensuring that the park was well prepared to be the site of the tournament.
"Over and over, we are hearing from the other teams what a great site we have, what a great community this is to host a tournament and they want to come back and that makes us feel really good," Seerup says. "It's great to be supported by the Rockford Park District and have them put money into this site to improve it."
The club currently has 45 people on the team. The Ski Broncs are always welcoming more skiing enthusiasts, no matter their skill level.
"You do not need to know how to ski. We will teach anybody who wants to ski how to ski down here," says Ethan Iverson, Ski Broncs member. "You don't even need to know how to ski to get in an act, you just got to be able to climb on top of a guy."
The Rockford Park District announced earlier this year that renovations to Shorewood Park will begin after the season comes to an end. Those renovations will include a new deck and seating for Ski Broncs shows.