Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Sunday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ski Broncs host and compete in 2022 Division One National Championship

Water Ski National Championships.jpg

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Hundreds were out in the Stateline watching the best of the best water skiing teams from across the country competing against each other for the coveted top prize.

Water skiing teams from across the country were competing in the 47th Indmar Division One National Water Ski Show Team Championships this weekend at Shorewood Park.

The host Ski Broncs were among those teams, even though they are newcomers to the Division One rankings. Directors Tiffany Rediske and Wendy Seerup say that this team is ready to put in the work.

"We were really nervous because we scored last in the Regional and miraculously made it here to D1. We went from our worst show to our best, it was almost a redemption story for us," Rediske says. “The crowd got to see who we are and what we can do and we proved that we are a D1 team."

The Rockford Park District has played a key role in ensuring that the park was well prepared to be the site of the tournament.

"Over and over, we are hearing from the other teams what a great site we have, what a great community this is to host a tournament and they want to come back and that makes us feel really good," Seerup says. "It's great to be supported by the Rockford Park District and have them put money into this site to improve it."

The club currently has 45 people on the team. The Ski Broncs are always welcoming more skiing enthusiasts, no matter their skill level.

"You do not need to know how to ski. We will teach anybody who wants to ski how to ski down here," says Ethan Iverson, Ski Broncs member. "You don't even need to know how to ski to get in an act, you just got to be able to climb on top of a guy."

The Rockford Park District announced earlier this year that renovations to Shorewood Park will begin after the season comes to an end. Those renovations will include a new deck and seating for Ski Broncs shows.