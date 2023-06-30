Sheriff Gary Caruana receives Golden Eagle Award

ROCKFORD — The Young Eagles Success (YES) Club Awarded Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana the Golden Eagle Award on Thursday morning.
Sheriff Caruana received the award for his years of support of the YES Club and their mission to fight crime and drug use in the Rockford area. The award honors exemplary leaders in the community and thanks them for their service.
Focused on empowering and supporting youth in Rockford, the YES Club also uses its platform to shine a light on positive leaders in the area.
"We really do need to give credit to whom it's due and we really do need to give a positive shoutout to leaders who are doing great things to help our community be better," said YES Club founder Carl Cole. "And Sheriff Gary Caruana is one of those."
For the Sheriff's Department, working with the YES Club has been a way to get more involved in the community.
"It's an honor just to be involved with it and the Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Caruana. "And you know we're the Sheriff's Office, but we serve them they don't serve us. So we wanted to make sure that we're in the community helping people, whatever that looks like."
The award was presented as part of the YES Club's Juneteenth Celebration.