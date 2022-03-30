Schnucks holding personal care item drives to benefit food pantries

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A regional grocery store chain is giving back to local food pantries.
Schnucks is partnering with food pantries across the Midwest to hold a personal care item drive on Saturday, April 2.
The company says volunteers from the organizations as well as Schnucks employees will be collecting hygiene and toiletry donations at each of the more than 100 stores across four Midwestern states, including right here in the Stateline.
Here are some of the items that are needed the most:
- Disposable diapers
- Baby wipes
- Soap
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Deodorant
- Toothpaste, toothbrushes, and floss
- Feminine hygiene products
- Razors and shaving cream
Donations to the personal care item drive will be taken at any Schnucks location on April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After April 2, stores will continue collecting donations in a designated collection bin through Saturday, April 16.