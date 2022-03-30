 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schnucks holding personal care item drives to benefit food pantries

  • Updated
  • 0
SCHNUCKS-HOURS-10VO
By Kristin Crowley

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A regional grocery store chain is giving back to local food pantries.

Schnucks is partnering with food pantries across the Midwest to hold a personal care item drive on Saturday, April 2.

The company says volunteers from the organizations as well as Schnucks employees will be collecting hygiene and toiletry donations at each of the more than 100 stores across four Midwestern states, including right here in the Stateline.

Here are some of the items that are needed the most:

  • Disposable diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • Soap
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Deodorant
  • Toothpaste, toothbrushes, and floss
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Razors and shaving cream

Donations to the personal care item drive will be taken at any Schnucks location on April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After April 2, stores will continue collecting donations in a designated collection bin through Saturday, April 16.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you