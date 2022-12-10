Santa visits with babies and parents Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital NICU

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local hospital got a very special visit all to collect donations for families facing a stressful holiday.
Santa Claus paid a visit to Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital on Riverside Blvd. Saturday morning for a "Breakfast with Santa" event.
Kris Kringle was there to greet kids at the hospital and share a hearty breakfast on a cool Saturday morning. Kids also got to decorate cookies, play games, and take some pictures with Santa.
The event helps raise money and donations for patients at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, including gift cards and cash donations to help their families going through a very stressful time.
One parent, who spent months with her baby in the NICU, says the support she got went above and beyond anything she could have dreamed of.
"I had a rough day one day and the nurses felt bad for me, so they gave me a gift card to go get a treat and a hug," says Brittany Coulter. "It's just the little things all the time, mostly just listening and being so supportive."
Coulter says that she and her family will continue giving back to the nurses and the NICU.