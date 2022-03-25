Rockford's 'Broavary Relief Fund' raises more than $100,000 so far

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday marks three weeks since the City of Rockford announced efforts to raise money for its sister city in Ukraine.
On Friday, Mayor Tom McNamara announced the "Brovary Relief Fund" has raised more than $100,000. The city has also shipped more than 8 pallets of medicine and medical supplies and shipped more than 275,000 meals to Brovary.
Brovary and Rockford have been sister cities since 1995, four years after Ukraine declared independence from the former Soviet Union.
Monetary donations can be made through two local organizations – Kids Around the World and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Charitable Foundation have pledged lead, matching gifts of $5,000 each.
To donate, people should visit www.cfnil.org or www.kidsaroundtheworld.com where they can give securely online. Or checks can be made out and mailed to either organization with a note that the funds should be used for the Brovary Relief Fund.
All contributions will be used to purchase and deliver goods and supplies either through trusted, verified international aid organizations and trusted contacts or donated directly to the City of Brovary for their use on critical humanitarian needs.