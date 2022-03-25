 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected.
Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and
Livingston Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile
vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess
of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain
and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced
visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous
snow showers and squalls this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Rockford's 'Broavary Relief Fund' raises more than $100,000 so far

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday marks three weeks since the City of Rockford announced efforts to raise money for its sister city in Ukraine. 

On Friday, Mayor Tom McNamara announced the "Brovary Relief Fund" has raised more than $100,000. The city has also shipped more than 8 pallets of medicine and medical supplies and shipped more than 275,000 meals to Brovary.

Brovary and Rockford have been sister cities since 1995, four years after Ukraine declared independence from the former Soviet Union.

Monetary donations can be made through two local organizations – Kids Around the World and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Charitable Foundation have pledged lead, matching gifts of $5,000 each.

To donate, people should visit www.cfnil.org or www.kidsaroundtheworld.com where they can give securely online. Or checks can be made out and mailed to either organization with a note that the funds should be used for the Brovary Relief Fund.

All contributions will be used to purchase and deliver goods and supplies either through trusted, verified international aid organizations and trusted contacts or donated directly to the City of Brovary for their use on critical humanitarian needs.

