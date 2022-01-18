 Skip to main content
Rockford youth weightlifting group receives boost to help kids grow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local youth program that aims to improve social and emotional learning in children will get some additions after receiving a grant.

Rockford's Barbell program announced Tuesday that it received a $13,000 grant for its youth weightlifting program. Started by local educators, it teaches children through physical activity and trauma-informed practices.

Barbell Executive Director Elliot Ganet said seeing the way kids grow over the course of the program is what makes Barbell so special.

"To see them four weeks later, being able to speak up, ask a question, join a group when everyone is in pairs and they are the odd person out. They kind of just look around and a week after they step up and say 'Hey can I be in a group with you?,'" said Ganet.

The money from the grant will go toward new equipment for the program, including a new water cooler for students.

