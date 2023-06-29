Rockford University hosts Business Summit

Rockford, Il. — Rockford University is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated inaugural Business Summit, set to take place today June 29, 2023.
The event will bring together Rockford industry leaders to engage in a day of insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and knowledge sharing.
This year's summit will take place at Rockford University and feature an impressive lineup of accomplished speakers, interactive workshops, and valuable takeaways. Moderated by Judge Rosemary Collins, the panelists include:
- Geno Iafrate, President, Hard Rock Casino
- Paula Carynski, President, OSF St. Anthony Medical Center
- Kristin Smith, Vice President, Strategic Partners, Collins Aerospace
“We will be asking area business leaders to share how we can better support their needs,” said Dr. Patricia Lynott, Rockford University President. “We want to ensure that our programming aligns with the skills and knowledge required for their industries, and we want to be certain they have a clear understanding of all that RU can offer.”
Rockford business leaders will have the opportunity to hear from distinguished local keynote speakers who are at the forefront of their industries. The engaging sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including innovation, leadership, entrepreneurship, and emerging trends.
“The Rockford University Business Summit serves as a platform to bridge the gap between academia and industry,” said Jake Hardesty, Rockford University Dean of the College of Social Science, Commerce, and Education. “This is about how we can partner with local business leaders so that as the business world evolves, we will evolve too.”
About Rockford University:
Rockford University is a private university located in Rockford, Illinois. With a rich history dating back to 1847, the university offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in various disciplines. Known for its commitment to academic excellence, Rockford University is dedicated to preparing students for successful careers and lives of purpose.