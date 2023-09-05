Rockford Symphony Orchestra celebrates two major milestones this weekend

ROCKFORD, Il. — Orchestra attendees are in for a treat this year! This Saturday September 9th the Rockford Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 90th Anniversary Season.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, a new music director will take the stage to conduct the RSO. Yaniv Attar will make his debut as the RSO’s Maestro on Saturday at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

RSO Announces New Music Director After a consistent music director for over 30 years, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra is happy to announces a new music director, Yaniv Attar.

"It's a huge milestone for the orchestra. I think if an orchestra exists for that long, it shows what an amazing community there is here to be able to sustain an orchestra for this long. So it's a very nice oiled machine. And I'm just feel so proud and honored and humbled to be part of the RSO family." states Attar

He continues saying, "I've seen a lot of theaters or theaters around the country. But this one, the Coronado is so unique and breathtaking. I don't know what it looked like before they did their renovations, but they really kept the old charm, the acoustics, everything. It's really, it's a great hall to rehearse and perform."

A native of Israel, Attar is the 1st prize winner of the Duna Szimfonikus Conducting Competition Budapest, multiple recipient of the Sir Georg Solti Foundation Award, and the 2009 Bruno Walter Memorial Foundation Award.

Attar is the Music Director of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra, the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra in Bellingham, Washington, and Artistic Partner with Northwest Sinfonietta in Tacoma, Washington.

"If you if you've been to the orchestra before to the era so you know how great they are. And I'm hoping to bring lots of new energy and diversifying the repertoire. If you haven't been given amazing orchestra right here in Rockford. Don't need to drive to Chicago or anywhere else. Come here and experience live music at this amazing theater." says Attar

Attar will usher in the 90th Anniversary Season which promises to be an opening night not to be missed. The program opens with “Frenergy”, a short, energetic overture by Canadian composer John Estacio.

This special 90th Anniversary season includes a total of 15 concerts, including the RSO’s Masterworks series, Pops Series, Chamber concerts, and RSYO concerts. More information and tickets are available online here.