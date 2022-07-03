Rockford rolls out the red carpet to celebrate 30th anniversary of 'A League of Their Own'

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Forest City was in the spotlight this weekend as the community celebrates a milestone for a famous movie.
The Fourth of July weekend also marked the 30th anniversary of the release of A League of Their Own, a film which prominently featured the Rockford Peaches of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.
Friday night had a special "Peaches Night" at Rockford City Market, where the community got to meet some of the actors from both the movie and the new Amazon Prime series. Maybelle Blair, a player for the AAGPBL's Peoria Redwings, also made an appearance in downtown Rockford Friday.
Throughout the day Saturday, celebrations were held throughout the Forest City, including a baseball clinic for kids to learn how to play the sport and a charity softball game.
Actress Megan Cavanagh, who played Marla Hooch in the 1992 film, says she is happy to see such a welcoming celebration three decades after the movie's release.
"My biggest concern when we were doing the movie was to make the real ladies who played ball proud," Cavanagh says. "We hoped it would be a popular film and it's the highest grossing baseball movie ever."
RELATED: Geena Davis of A League of Their Own will not say if Dottie meant to "drop the ball"
All of the weekend's fun lead into the premiere of the new Amazon series, which, like the film, features the Rockford Peaches while telling the story of women who played in the AAGPBL. The premiere brought actors and community leaders to the red carpet ceremony at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Saturday night.
D'Arcy Carden, who plays Greta in the Amazon Prime series, says the show allows the viewer to get a better sense of what it was like to be living in that era.
"We really opened the world up," Carden says. "When you think about it, the movie is two hours and the show is eight hours, so we really can dive into the characters more and dive into the world more as a deeper exploration into that time period.
As the Forest City celebrates the movie's anniversary and the premiere of the new series, the movement to bring the International Women's Baseball Center to Rockford continues, with proceeds from the events going to help fund that historic cause.
Kat Williams, President of the International Women's Baseball Center, says focusing on the future is very important.
"The educational center and museum is about a $10 million project," Williams says. "We are raising money for that as well, but we want to do these things in phases so the community sees that we are investing in this community."
All eight episodes of the new series will be available only on Amazon Prime beginning August 12.