Rockford Rescue Mission Celebrates Annual Restoration Celebration

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time in more than two years Rockford Rescue Mission is inviting the public to celebrate the graduates of the Life Recovery Program for men and women.
Rockford Rescue Mission provides nutritious meals and safe shelter for thousands of hungry and homeless men, women and children every year, along with recovery programs and outreach services to rescue, recover and restore the lives of those who are struggling in our Rockford community.
The Life Recovery Program is a residential program that offers comprehensive help and hope for men, women, and children who are in desperate situations such as domestic violence or chemical dependency.
The program provides recovery and relapse prevention, general life skills, therapy and more so that the individual can recover and stay healthy in for long term.
“This evening is truly filled with joy as we celebrate transformed lives,” said Sherry Pitney, Rockford Rescue Mission CEO. “It’s the culmination of so much hard work, prayer and community partnership.”
The graduation from the program is happening Tuesday, June 14, at 7 pm in the Missions Great Room. The celebration also will be livestreamed on their Facebook page.