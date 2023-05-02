Rockford Rescue Mission celebrates a milestone

Rockford Rescue Mission celebrated a milestone on yesterday, May 1st, the mission celebrated being open for 59 years!
On May 1, 1964, Ray Stewart opened Rockford Rescue Mission in a vacant seed store on Kishwaukee St., between 15 and 20 homeless and hopeless men were their first guests.
From then to now, and at three different locations, Rockford Rescue Mission has never missed a day of serving people, both physically and spiritually.
Ted Tomita, the Chief Development Officer of the mission says that it is a blessing to be in the community serving for that many years.
"It's a milestone for for a nonprofit to be in business. For 59 years, its not just the faithfulness of God but also the donors, the community and the wonderful staff have put in time and effort here every day." Tomita said.
The four main programs at the mission are the meal program, an overnight crisis center, long term life recovery program, and even an education and job readiness center. The mission also has a medical clinic with full time nurses and volunteer doctors, dentists, and pharmacists.
Tomita continues to say that the vision of rescue, recover, and restoring has helped them through the last 60 years and hopes that it continues for many years down the road.