Rockford Public Schools students come together before classes begin this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Before the thunderstorms moved through, local students were getting together before classes begin this week.
Rockford Public School District 205 held their Back to School Block Party Sunday, bringing students back together at Auburn High School.
Officials from many schools across the district were there, handing out free backpacks full of school supplies. Kids also got in on some fun activities and made some new friends.
Auburn High School Principal Jenny Keffer says she's glad to get today's event through before the storms moved in.
"Our kids and families energize us and it's nice to have this first introduction to our families and let them see that we're here to support them," Keffer says. "We wanted to make sure our students are coming back to school with everything they need to be successful so that's what today's about."
RPS 205 students and teachers head back to the classrooms on Thursday, Sept. 1.