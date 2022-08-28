 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

KANE                  LAKE IL               MCHENRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, ELGIN, GURNEE,
LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MUNDELEIN, OREGON,
OTTAWA, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN,
AND WOODSTOCK.

Rockford Public Schools students come together before classes begin this week

  • 0
RPS 205 Block Party.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Before the thunderstorms moved through, local students were getting together before classes begin this week.

Rockford Public School District 205 held their Back to School Block Party Sunday, bringing students back together at Auburn High School.

Officials from many schools across the district were there, handing out free backpacks full of school supplies. Kids also got in on some fun activities and made some new friends.

Auburn High School Principal Jenny Keffer says she's glad to get today's event through before the storms moved in.

"Our kids and families energize us and it's nice to have this first introduction to our families and let them see that we're here to support them," Keffer says. "We wanted to make sure our students are coming back to school with everything they need to be successful so that's what today's about."

RPS 205 students and teachers head back to the classrooms on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you