Rockford partnership brings affordable housing to the surrounding community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A partnership between R1 Land Bank, Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity, City of Rockford and Rockford Public Schools will bring new energy efficient, single family homes within this next upcoming year.
Region 1 Planning Council (R1) Land Bank acquired the undeveloped residential lots in the Emerson Estates Subdivision, which the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity purchased and plans to bring more affordable housing to residents who need it.
A previous partnership between the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity and Rockford Public Schools helped bring 8 new houses to the Rockford area in years past. The same partnership will bring students from the Rockford Public Schools who are interested in construction and trades in to help build the houses in this sub-division.
Executive director of the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity, Keri Asevedo says "what R1 has been able to do is to make this land available to the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity to be able to purchase this land at cost and then develop it into affordable home ownership for hard working families."
Once the houses are finished, Rockford Public Schools will work together to try to find teachers working at nearby RPS campuses to purchase the homes.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says that by having young people involved it will "help them develop skills that will stick with them forever."
The partnership creates an innovative and unique strategy that addresses several issues in our region, affordable housing, workforce, property tax growth, and blight.