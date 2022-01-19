Rockford non-profit donates popcorn to first responders

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A non-profit committed to serving at-risk young people in the community "popped" in to a Rockford fire station to say thanks to first responders.
On National Popcorn Day, Life Decisions donated dozens of boxes of popcorn to Rockford firefighters, as a token of appreciation as first responders continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.
Life Decisions also stopped at Rockford police stations, the 911 call center, Crusader Community Health clinics and UW Health's SwedishAmerican Hospital's Special Precautions Unit.
LD's Popcorn is made by volunteers with Life Decisions' Work Now program, where mentors and young people work alongside one another to make, package and sell gourmet popcorn in Rockford.
Any community member can buy a bag of popcorn for $2, and Life Decisions will donate it to a frontline worker. The community can make their purchase until Jan. 25, and even leave a personal note that will be delivered to the frontline worker. To send a frontline worker a bag of popcorn, CLICK HERE.
“Here at Life Decisions we know the value and the power of encouragement," said Jake Rogers, mentor and founder of Life Decisions and LDs Popcorn. "We’ve decided to turn National Popcorn Day into Popcorn Appreciation Week, from Jan. 19 to the 26; one day just isn’t enough!”
Current flavors are: White Cheddar, Bacon Cheddar, Sea Salt Caramel, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Chocolate, & Buffalo Ranch