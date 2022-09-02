Rockford estate sale boasts more than two thousand beanie baby toys

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford home has become a center of attention into the holiday weekend, selling a huge number of collectable toys.
A collection of more than two thousand beanie babies are on sale in Rockford through Saturday.
There are beanie babies for any and all holidays and occasions, from New Year's Day to Thanksgiving and even St. Patrick's Day.
Jolly Estate Sales is hosting the sale event after the stuffed animals were found while a home at 123 S. Madison St. was being cleaned.
The team says it took over half of a day to sort through all of the toys.
Kelly Kakert, owner of Jolly Estate Sales, says there was not a nook or cranny in the house that they didn't find a beanie baby.
"We literally worked through the entire home and kept uncovering 50 gallon tub after 50 gallon tub of beanie babies," Kakert says. "They were literally interspersed everywhere."
There are also some beanie baby collector cards that are up for sale.
You can check out and buy some beanie babies in the last day of the estate sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.