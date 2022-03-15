Rockford elementary school celebrates first full in-person play since COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday was showtime for Thurgood Marshall Elementary School.
Some students put on a production of Cinderella for the rest of the school.
It marked a special moment for students and teachers alike who hadn't shared a space like that since COVID-19 hit two years ago. Music specialist Mary Tarraf says it was a wonderful return for the arts.
This is the first time we have been able to do any sort of live performance for the entire school for two and a half years," Tarraf said. "It's wonderful to once again enjoy the performing arts."
The principal and vice principal also joined in as performers for the musical.