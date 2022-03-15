 Skip to main content
Rockford elementary school celebrates first full in-person play since COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday was showtime for Thurgood Marshall Elementary School.

Some students put on a production of Cinderella for the rest of the school.

It marked a special moment for students and teachers alike who hadn't shared a space like that since COVID-19 hit two years ago. Music specialist Mary Tarraf says it was a wonderful return for the arts.

This is the first time we have been able to do any sort of live performance for the entire school for two and a half years," Tarraf said. "It's wonderful to once again enjoy the performing arts."

The principal and vice principal also joined in as performers for the musical.

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

