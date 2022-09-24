Rockford East High School's Class of 1947 celebrates 75th reunion Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — High school class reunions happen all the time across the area, but it is not as common to see one that celebrates so much history.
Rockford East High School's Class of 1947 got together Saturday and celebrated their 75th reunion with each other.
That 1947 class was just the seventh graduating class from East High, after Rockford Central High School split into East and West High Schools in 1940. The oldest members of that class are now 94 years old, and still going strong.
The classmates got together again Saturday at Stockholm Inn, just down Charles St. from their old stomping grounds.
Class President Sue Smith says she is proud to have kept the connections with her high school friends for so long.
"To get together like this is a reminder of a very happy and pleasant period in our lives," Smith says.
East's Class of 1947 plans on continuing to get together every year, celebrating their friendships and their memories together.