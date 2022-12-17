Rockford church hosts clothing drive to help those in need for the holidays

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local church gave back to those who need it the most, just in time for the holidays and the frigid weather making its way to the Stateline.
The United Faith Missionary Baptist Church held the 9th Annual Share the Warmth Clothing Drive Saturday.
The event brings together donations from the community to give to those in need in the Rockford area.
Pastor Dr. Cory Brackenridge says it is their job to do everything they can to help those in need, especially for the holidays.
"It's them today, but it could be you tomorrow, which means that if you see something, say something, but if you see something, also do something," Brackenridge says. "If you see a person without and you know that you are in a position to do something you have to do it."
The drive also saw toys going out to local kids, just in time for the holidays, in addition to the winter essentials as the weather continues to get colder.
With harsher weather in the forecast, organizers say it is important that everyone makes sure they have what they need to stay safe.
"Just walking through the community and driving through the community of Rockford, you see the homelessness and you see people who are without clothing, without jackets, hats and gloves," says Lashurn Brackenridge. "It hurts my heart to see them like that, so it's important that we are doing this today because we are allowing them to come in and get coats and what they may need."
The United Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located at 250 N. Pierpont Ave. in Rockford.