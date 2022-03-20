Rockford church hosts bake sale to help refugees from Ukraine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Members of the Ukranian community here in Rockford organized a bake sale to help refugees as the escape for safety.
Rockford Slavic Church baked cookies, pies, danishes, and plenty of other delicious treats to help bring the community out to help raise funds for the people of Ukraine.
Volunteers say the money will go towards helping churches in Ukraine rebuild, as well as assisting people to get to the border.
Several members of the community showed up to support the cause. The church says their main goal is to help get people in Ukraine to a safe and peaceful place so that they can focus on living a normal life again.
"We are helping actually people who are on the ground,” Andrey Ivanov says. “People that we know, people that we are related to, people that are literally not sleeping since the 24th of February.”
The church says they expect to raise over $3,000 in sales to help with the cause.
Rockford Slavic Church is located at 3046 16th St, Rockford.