Rockford businesses celebrate the beginning of Pride Month with kickoff party

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we begin the month of June, we also begin Pride Month and local businesses are holding parties to celebrate Saturday.
The Office Niteclub in downtown Rockford is hosting their third annual Pride Month kickoff party Saturday.
The event, which runs from 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., will feature live music and a variety of local food trucks and other vendors.
As the night goes on, there will be community speakers as well as an outdoor drag show, along with pop-up shows throughout the afternoon.
Kyra Hill, Co-Owner of The Office Niteclub, says the party is free and open to anyone wanting to celebrate the start of Pride Month.
"From all ages, toddlers to those in their 70s, 80s, and maybe even higher, it brings people together," Hill says. "Families, friends, people that may not be comfortable to come out of their own skin get to come here and be around all kinds of people and just be themselves."
The Office Niteclub is located at 513 E. State St. in Rockford.