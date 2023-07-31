Rockford business coach shows investors the city

Rockford, Il. — Thirty investors from around the world visited Rockford on Friday and Saturday to look at Rockford to bring their business and call the area their potential home.
For the past 20 years, Saul Serna, a Rockford resident and business coach, has focused his attention in showing Rockford to international investors. They have purchased many properties in Rockford and are restoring many other historic properties.
"If you think about where Rockford is going, as an investor, you look at a city that is developing and growing. So we're able to invest now be a part of the community." Serna states.
The combination of the Barber Coleman development, the Hard rock casino, the Amazon and UPS centrals and the job opportunities in Rockford are attracting more international residents and investors.
Serna stated during the meeting, "I asked everybody I love Rockford How about you? And some people were like, 'what do you mean?' I said, Well, how about you? Then people start thinking, Oh, the parks, the city, the schools, the restaurants downtown, amazing the things that are happening that sometimes we look so far to find something good when he's right here."
Mayor Tom McNamara is excited to see the Rockford name getting out in the world.
"It's fantastic. And I would say that's really two things that are really great to see is people are returning. Now we're starting to see their investments already take place in our neighborhoods and in our business districts, which is really exciting. And then also to continue to see that new people are coming in." states McNamara
On Saturday the group toured other historic properties, like the one on 412 May Street - one property that was bought by investors and renovated it. The group toured a property on North Main Street before wrapping up.