Rockford Boys and Girls Club leader inducted in Illinois Area Council Hall of Fame

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local leader of a youth organization received a statewide honor this week.

Chip Stoner, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford, has been inducted into the Illinois Area Council Hall of Fame.

Stoner is a part of the inaugural class, receiving the award in a ceremony in Bloomington earlier this week.

He says leading the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford is a team effort, including members of the community.

"It's a personal recognition but it's also a recognition of what the community has done for the Boys and Girls Club and how they support the Boys and Girls Club," Stoner says. "I could never have received this award if not for the support of a great team or my 25 years."

Stoner says the Boys and Girls club will keep supporting the youth of the community with their education as well as their social and emotional health.

