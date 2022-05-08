Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity kicks off 2022 build season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hundreds came out in the warm weather Saturday to begin building houses for those who need them.
The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity began their 2022 building season with a Groundbreaking Ceremony and Framing Day Saturday.
Seven homes will be built by volunteers this year, all beginning with the framing of the houses on Saturday.
Keri Asevedo, Executive Director of the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity, says seeing the construction of the new homes feels like the start of a new beginning.
"There's something really powerful and exciting about seeing that first wall go up and then, as we continue to raise walls, really being able to see a home," Asevedo says.
Hundreds of volunteers with Habitat for Humanity will be working Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays all summer to get the new homes built.
The organization will be also hosting a Women Build event on June 3, inviting women from around the Rockford area to come out and and empower local Habitat homebuyers.
The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity says they are still accepting new volunteers to help build and remodel houses in northern Illinois.
More information on how you can sign up to volunteer over the summer can be found on the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity website.