Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity hosts Elected Officials build day

Rockford Il. — Elected officials partnered with the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity to highlight the importance of affordable housing initiatives.

Officials from local government all the way up to state government were invited to get their hands dirty and help other volunteers with a section of building a house.

Officials got the chance to connect with local community members and learn more about the organization and the area where the house was built.

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity passionately advocates for affordable housing for low income families. The area where the six houses that are under construction sits where the underdeveloped Emerson Estates.

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity then bought the land with plans to make 30 new energy efficient, single family homes within this next year. These homes will be the first ever geothermal, all electric neighborhood.

The house that elected officials got to help our with is known as the community build, where the community can come together in four hour time slots to help build a house.

State Representative Maurice West was one of the many officials out at todays event and said events like these is the best for the community.

"Its not only what you do in Springfield but also what you do at home that matters, you can't be afraid to get a little dirty" West states.

West continued to say, "This event helped me be more educated on what true affordable housing looks like and how it affects people as a whole and the issues we are dealing with as a community."

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity will be continuing to finish up on these houses and looks forward to getting more individuals and even schools from the area in to build.