Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity holds annual Women Build event Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local volunteers were a part of an international movement Friday, helping build homes for families in need.
The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity hosted their fifth annual Women Build event Friday.
The local event is a part of an international initiative to recruit, educate, and inspire women to help build and advocate for safe and affordable housing to those who need it the most.
Keri Asevedo, Executive Director of the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity, says she hopes that events like these will bring more volunteers to help them build dream homes for everyone.
"I am thrilled to have community leaders out with us today and strong, powerful women build out along side the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity," Asevedo says. "This initiative is important to us because we want to be able to show women that, together, we can save the world."
The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity kicked off their 2022 building season in May, planning to build seven homes for those in need in northern Illinois.
All of the homes will have a 0% mortgage, with those payments based off of their monthly gross income.
In addition to building new houses, Habitat has also partnered with the City of Rockford and the Rockford Housing Development Corporation to expand their Critical Home Repair Program for this year, planning to repair 50 homes this summer.
More information on how you can sign up to volunteer over the summer can be found on the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity website.