Rockford announces fundraising effort for sister city in Ukraine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford has created the "Brovary Relief Fund" to help support humanitarian aid for the city's Sister City in Ukraine.
Brovary and Rockford have been sister cities since 1995, four years after Ukraine declared independence from the former Soviet Union.
As the crisis began to unfold in recent days, officials in Brovary reached out to contacts in Rockford to request humanitarian aid; specifically asking for assistance with medicine, medical supplies, food, generators, clothing and sleeping cots for shelters and medical facilities.
In an email on Thursday to Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Brovary Mayor Igor Sapozhko wrote, “Today is exactly a week since Ukraine accepted the battle with the Russian occupiers. Cities and villages are on fire, civilians are dying, and hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defense, volunteers, ordinary people and all the Ukrainian people are defending their land. Today there are no borders between our friendly countries. Today, Ukraine's victory is security for the whole of Europe as well as for the whole world! We are aware of your sincere intentions to help us, so we appeal to your community. If you want to help Brovary, the Brovary Territorial Community, the Ukrainian people in our just struggle, respond. We need both funds and any material support.”
Monetary donations can be made through two local organizations – Kids Around the World and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Charitable Foundation have pledged lead, matching gifts of $5,000 each. To donate, people should visit www.cfnil.org or www.kidsaroundtheworld.com where they can give securely online. Or checks can be made out and mailed to either organization with a note that the funds should be used for the Brovary Relief Fund. All contributions will be used to purchase and deliver goods and supplies either through trusted, verified international aid organizations and trusted contacts or donated directly to the City of Brovary for their use on critical humanitarian needs.
“I’d like to thank our partners for quickly coming together to launch this campaign, specifically, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Kids Around the World and Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, as well as our aldermen,” says Mayor McNamara. “The horrific attack that is happening in Ukraine has really brought out the best in people of our community and around the world. It’s heartwarming to see organizations and residents coming together to support a city and a country in need.”