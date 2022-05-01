Rock River Valley Ambucs give away 100th bike helping people gain independence

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local organization is celebrating a milestone in their mission to help those with disabilities.
On Saturday, the Rock River Valley Ambucs celebrated the 100th Amtryke that the chapter has been able to give away.
The recipient was Aiden Fergerson, a 10-year-old born with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Her mother, Shanticia Fergerson, says Aiden is her miracle baby.
"When Aiden was born, she had meningitis, and we were told that she would not make it," Fergerson says.
Aiden has grown up, but she has faced many challenges since she was born. Shanticia says her daughter, who is non-verbal and wheelchair-bound, is always positive.
"She's had to go through surgeries, she had to have a G-tube placement, she's been sick, and even on her worst days, Aiden is smiling," Fergerson says. "It's hard seeing her and she's pointing at her brothers while they're running and playing, all you can do is push her up and down the street in her wheelchair.
That is, until the Rock River Valley Ambucs came in. The Ambucs are a national non-profit organization whose mission is to keep everyone in the community mobile and independent. People like 10-year-old Aiden Fergerson.
The Rock River Valley Ambucs have now given away 100 Amtrykes, which are adaptive therapeutic tricycles that help those who can't ride a regular bike.
Ann Hochmann, President of the Rock River Valley Ambucs, wants kids like Aiden to know that they can ride a bike just like their friends do.
"With the adaptive bikes, they can go out there and they can feel the wind in their face and in their hair and the excitement of them being able to ride just like their peers or their siblings," Hochman says. "Some of them need different adaptations to their bikes so it helps them support trunks. It also has a pulley system on the wheel that helps them be able to peddle so that they are independently riding."
The bikes custom-made for the user, accommodating all shapes, sizes and abilities. Shanticia Fergerson says she is grateful for the gift of independence to her daughter, saying her faith keep her and her daughter going strong.
"I know it sounds like a cliché, but I can't tell you how many times that I've sat up in the middle of the night and just had to be still and let God work and let God be my peace," Fergerson says.
More information on the Rock River Valley Ambucs and how you can donate to their cause is available on their website.