Rock House Kids receives grants to battle food insecurity among children

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local non-profit is getting thousands of dollars in grants to help keep kids from going hungry.
A total of $37,000 in grants are going to Rock House Kids in their battle with ending food insecurity in the Rockford area.
$22,500 will be coming from the United Way of Rock River Valley and a $14,500 grant will be awarded from the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
Rock House Kids is a non-profit organization that holds evening programs for more than 250 kids in Rockford that need a safe place to stay and have a meal. The organization also gives non-perishable food to the children that visit so they do not go hungry during the day.
Dee Lacny, Rock House Kids Executive Director, says kids are at the greatest risk for food insecurity.
"Many of our children may not know where they will get their next meal and facing hunger, getting the energy they need to learn and grow, can be a daily challenge," Lacny says. "Their families face difficult choices, often having to choose between food and other necessities, such as utilities, transportation, medical care, and housing."
Lacny also says the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of inflation has caused a drop in the number of donations they usually see as well as an increase in the cost of food.
Rock House Kids, located at 1325 7th St. in Rockford, is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information about Rock House Kids and how you can donate can be found on their website.