Refugees learning English as a second language thanks to a local church

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local church is giving back to their community in a unique way.
Crosspoint Church in Rockford is offering English classes to refugees wanting to learn it as a second language.
The church says they believe it is up to them to help those wanting to live a better life as a United States citizen.
Jennifer Retzlaff is one of the educators helping teach the classes. Retzlaff says it is meaningful to help people who are so eager to learn.
"We had a population of people that were refugees from Myanmar that came to our church and they wanted to use the building," Retzlaff says. "We wanted to look for ways that we could help them, so we decided that we knew how to speak English so we decided we would help them out with that."
Crosspoint's classes are open to the public every Sunday morning just after church services.
Crosspoint Church is located at 3215 E. State St. in Rockford.