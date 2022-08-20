RAMP continues advocating for people with disabilities through downtown River Run

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather didn't stop some in the Rockford area from getting a jog in for a good cause Saturday morning.
RAMP held their ninth annual River Run in downtown Rockford Saturday, with many events for the entire family to enjoy.
The events included a half marathon, 5K run, 3K walk/wheel, and a free "Kid Zone". The races allowed for everyone to run, walk, or wheel their way to support people with disabilities.
All of the proceeds from the downtown River Run go to RAMP, which provides resources and opportunities to those with disabilities.
Amy Morris, Chief Operations Officer for RAMP, says, even though rain did come down, they had one of the best races yet.
"Our goal for the event is to have as many runners, walkers and wheelers as possible," Morris says. "I haven't heard the totals from today, but we've had a really great turnout today."
Morris says the event typically raises about $50,000, continuing their advocacy for people with disabilities across the Rockford area.