Puri Cup bringing hundreds of soccer teams to Rockford

Soccer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Puri Cup returns to the Rockford area this week, with hundreds of soccer teams and their families descending on area hotels and restaurants during the annual soccer tournament.

The Sportscore facilities will be packed with soccer players of various ages, including a couple of college showcase games that will give fans a chance to watch an NCAA Division I game. The economic impact this tournament makes on the community is a big driving force behind bringing these types of tournaments here.

"Over 600 teams will be coming to town between the two weekends, fully maxing out those facilities," Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO John Groh said. "That's what those facilities were built for in part, to bring other people and their money to our community to support our restaurants, support retail, put people to work, generate taxes, that whole ecosystem of visitors."

The tournament runs this Friday-Sunday with the Puri Cup College Showcase, then again with the Puri Champions Cup, April 14-16.

