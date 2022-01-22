Puppy Yoga brings a positive mood boost for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fun and relaxation was the theme Saturday at Rockford City Market.
Rockford City Market hosted a Puppy Yoga event Saturday morning in a partnership with Savannah Cussen RYT200 and PAWS Human Society.
The hourlong yoga class was constantly interrupted by playful and adoptable puppies from the animal shelter.
This is the second annual event, the first taking place in January of 2020. 2021's event was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.
Organizers were happy to bring the event back this year, saying we all need a positive boost.
"Yoga is relaxing and then you get the puppies that come up to you and start liking your face and walking all over you," said Michael Flickinger, PAWS shelter manager. "It's definitely a good mood-booster especially this time of year."
Part of the proceeds from today's event will go to PAWS. Some of the puppies were adopted at the event, more information on adopting through PAWS is available on their website.