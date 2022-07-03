Poplar Grove Airport hosts tractor pull competition with the kids

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — A weekend of fun with the family continued in a unique way Sunday in Boone County.
The Poplar Grove Airport hosted a Kids Tractor Pull event Sunday, bringing the family out for fun in the sun during the Fourth of July weekend.
People of all ages, including kids, participated in the competition, seeing how far they could pull the heavy metal sled.
Brandon Heller, President of the ATV and Garden Tractor Pulling Association, says getting kids involved in the activity is all of the fun.
"We have a lot of fun doing it. Watching the kids do it, that's what we're all about," Heller says. "You've got to start them young, otherwise there's nobody else to come, so it's just full circle."
Heller says the ATV and Garden Tractor Pullers Association has been hosting events like this for the last three decades.