Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Sunday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Polish Fest returns to Rockford after two-year absence

Polish Fest 2.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cloudy day did not stop the community from celebrating the return of a long-running tradition in the Forest City.

Polish Fest returned to Rockford for the 39th time Sunday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.

The annual festival celebrates Polish culture and traditions with festive food and music, as well as some games for the kids to get in on some fun.

The day began with Mass at 10 a.m., with entertainment from local bands and dance groups. The John Paul II Cultural Center was also open for visitors to see various artifacts from Poland.

Organizers of this year's Polish Fest say it is great to see the community respond and celebrate in such a big way.

"What we're loving here today is the turnout," says Dan Jaworowski. "It's outstanding, it's exceptional, and we're happy to see everyone come out to support Polish heritage."

All proceeds from the event, including raffle specials, are going to support the St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Rockford.

