Polish Fest returns to Rockford after two-year absence

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cloudy day did not stop the community from celebrating the return of a long-running tradition in the Forest City.
Polish Fest returned to Rockford for the 39th time Sunday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.
The annual festival celebrates Polish culture and traditions with festive food and music, as well as some games for the kids to get in on some fun.
The day began with Mass at 10 a.m., with entertainment from local bands and dance groups. The John Paul II Cultural Center was also open for visitors to see various artifacts from Poland.
Organizers of this year's Polish Fest say it is great to see the community respond and celebrate in such a big way.
"What we're loving here today is the turnout," says Dan Jaworowski. "It's outstanding, it's exceptional, and we're happy to see everyone come out to support Polish heritage."
All proceeds from the event, including raffle specials, are going to support the St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Rockford.