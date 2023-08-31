Pharmaceutical company holds groundbreaking ceremony

ROCKFORD Il. — PCI Pharma Services (PCI), broke ground on the site that will house two new state of the art pharmaceutical facility.
The new 200,000-square-foot site construction on Linden Road, will include two facilities that will house over 20 dedicated customer suites with multiformat machines for the assembly and packaging of vials, pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, and pen-cartridge combinations.
This machinery can be used for the glucagon-like peptide 1 agonists (GLP-1) class of drugs prescribed to treat diabetes and obesity, as well as those needed for oncology treatment and autoimmune diseases.
"One exciting thing about this new auto injector therapy is it's sometimes hard to get to the doctor and get treatment. With Auto injectors, you can go to the pharmacy and get the drug, you come home and you actually inject yourself. So I'm excited about it because of the fact you can get treatment quicker. And the therapeutic benefits have been dramatic." states Brad Payne the chief operating officer of PCI.
One facility will be used for device assembly and the other as a dedicated logistical warehouse for clinical & commercial medicines.
PCI’s $50 million investment in Rockford will amplify the organization’s specialty drug leadership presence in the Midwest, adding to clinical and commercial sterile fill-finish capabilities in Madison, Wisconsin.
"they've been great partners to work with and we've been honored to have the opportunity to continue to grow their employment base which after these two improvements likely be over 3000 employees here in the city of Rockford you know kudos to the PCI management team here locally their workforce given him the confidence to continue to invest in the in the city of Rockford." states Todd Cagnoni, Rockford City Administrator.
This latest Rockford expansion is expected to bring 250 jobs to the region in the next two years, with continued growth over three to five years, increasing its current 2,000 dedicated associate workforce in Rockford. The site is expected to be fully operational in summer 2024.