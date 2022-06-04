Our Savior's Lutheran Church holds Community Hopefest event to support local students

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local church held a community event Saturday, raising money to help students find different ways to learn.
Our Savior's Lutheran Church held a Community Hopefest event Saturday, bringing many families together for weekend fun.
The event had food, games, and live entertainment in the parking lot of the church. There was also a silent auction raising money for an outdoor classroom for students at Johnson Elementary School.
Pastor Rob James says the goal of the event is to help kids find new learning spaces.
"It's an opportunity to get kids out in nature and with a beautiful day to take them outside and to learn while sitting around some trees and plants," Robb says. "We're looking for different ways to educate our kids."
The event was free to the public, thanks to a Forward for Fun grant from the City of Rockford.