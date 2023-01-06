 Skip to main content
OSF St. Anthony Medical Center welcomes first babies of 2023

OSF 2023 Babies.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local hospital announces the first boy and girl born just days into the new year.

OSF St. Anthony Medical Center announced the babies were born on Jan. 3, nearly 12 hours apart.

The first baby girl of 2023 was Payzlee Marie, born at 8:15 a.m. Parents Brooke and Logan, of Marengo, welcomed their second child.

OSF 2023 Girl.png

Payzlee Marie was born at 8:15 a.m., weighing seven pounds and 8.1 ounces, and measuring 19.25 inches.

Baby boy Grayson Michael was born at 7:44 p.m. at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Grayson is the fourth child for parents Jonna and Andy of Rockford.

OSF 2023 Boy.png

Grayson Michael was born at 7:44 p.m. on Jan. 3, weighing eight pounds and one ounce, and measuring 20.25 inches.

OSF St. Anthony's OB/GYN Mission Partners put together gift baskets for the two families. The gifts includes special 2023 onesies.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

