OSF St. Anthony Medical Center welcomes first babies of 2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local hospital announces the first boy and girl born just days into the new year.
OSF St. Anthony Medical Center announced the babies were born on Jan. 3, nearly 12 hours apart.
The first baby girl of 2023 was Payzlee Marie, born at 8:15 a.m. Parents Brooke and Logan, of Marengo, welcomed their second child.
Baby boy Grayson Michael was born at 7:44 p.m. at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Grayson is the fourth child for parents Jonna and Andy of Rockford.
OSF St. Anthony's OB/GYN Mission Partners put together gift baskets for the two families. The gifts includes special 2023 onesies.