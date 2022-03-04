Oregon High School teacher nominated for 'Teacher of the Year' in Illinois

OREGON (WREX) — Oregon High School Spanish teacher, Kimberly Radostits, has been nominated as a finalist for this year's Illinois Teacher of the Year award!
The OHS staff planned a surprise announcement in Radostits’ classroom. Several former students came or sent videos congratulating her.
Radostits is one of the ten Regional Teachers of the Year and will be competing for the Illinois State Teacher of the Year later this spring. The annual Teacher of the Year program honors incredible classroom educators who have made lasting impacts on the students, families and fellow educators in their school communities.
Radostits started teaching at OHS in 2007 and got her National Board Certification in 2011. In addition to teaching, she has been one of the facilitators of Oregon's "Hawks Take Flight" program and "New Teacher Academy."
Her students affectionately call her Ms. Rad out of appreciation.
“Ms. Rad is always asking how she can help with school problems and even issues at home,” said OHS freshman, Christian Selden-Rodriguez, who sent the letter nominating Ms. Radostits. “No matter who you are, Ms. Rad will care for you. She is always looking for ways to improve the lives of her students and her teaching methods.