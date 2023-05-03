One Stateline group hopes to bring awareness to mental health and the family

May is mental health awareness month, a time to raise awareness and educate individuals about the importance of mental health and well-being.
Mentally Unchained a local podcast here in the Rockford area is trying to do just that. Later this month the group will be hosting a panel discussion called The Family Reunion where they hope to bring the family together and help people understand the role mental health plays within a family.
"We're going to be discussing the importance of mental health in the home and how we can continue to lead through learning about some of the things we bring into our relationships." Dr. Kevin Thomas a licensed therapist and leader of the podcast stated.
Thomas continues to say that education is everything when it comes to mental health "anytime we can educate people on their emotions and on their thinking its always a plus. I think it is all about self awareness and education."
The panel discussion will be held Saturday May 20th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nordlof Center in Downtown Rockford.