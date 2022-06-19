Old Settlers Days 2022 draws to a close after comeback two years in the making

ROCKTON (WREX) — The area's largest festival, coming back in full capacity after two years, came to a close Sunday in Rockton.
Sunday was the final day of the Old Settlers Days festival at Settler's Park in Rockton, bringing one last summer say of live music, roller coaster rides, and dozens of games.
This year was the first time since 2019 that OSD was held at full capacity. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans for a full return in 2021 were dashed after the massive fire at the Chemtool manufacturing facility, a little more than one mile away from Settler's Park.
This year, OSD co-chair Carol Wright says, the event was a tremendous success and revival of the area's largest festival.
"We're having a really good festival this year. The weather has been fantastic, the turnout of people coming down has been good. People are having a good time and our concerts are going off really well," Wright says. "The carnival has just been hopping. People are having a great time riding the rides and the food vendors are really happy and just as busy as they can be."
2022 marks the 23rd year that Old Settlers Days has been in Rockton, with plans to keep it going for many years to come.
13 WREX is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Old Settlers Days.